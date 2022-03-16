Chelsea manager Tuchel equals Champions League record for most wins inside first 50 matches

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has equalled the record for most Champions League victories inside 50 matches as the Blues rolled to a 2-1 victory over Lille on Wednesday.

It was Tuchel's 32nd triumph in the Champions League - the same as former Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes, who only managed 47 games in the format before retirement.

Zinedine Zidane, meanwhile, won 31 matches in his first 50 games.

What has been said?

"Chelsea has this kind of culture within the club where we work every day," Tuchel said to BT Sport. "What I found from day one was a football first mentality. Everybody pushes the first team every three days, everybody goes to the limit and is focused on football.

"We've been trying to implement an atmosphere. This culture is already installed and this helps us now to focus with difficult and distracting times because it's always there.

"We encourage the players. It feels so good we can still produce results and I'm proud."

The bigger picture

Chelsea have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2010-11 and 2011-12.

Tuchel, of course, led the Blues to European glory last campaign and is striving to do the same this term.

"The quarter-finals is a big step," he said. "We showed resilience and mentality to overcome difficulties.

"We did what was necessary. We dug in and got a deserved win. It's difficult here."

