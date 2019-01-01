Chelsea loanee Victor Moses anticipates Fenerbahce debut
Victor Moses is anticipating his first ever match for Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce as they take on Yeni Malatyaspor on Monday.
On Friday, the 28-year-old wrapped up his loan move from English Premier League side Chelsea and has immediately joined the rest of the squad for his first training session.
And the former Wigan Athletic winger has taken to the social media to announce his preparation for their meeting with Erol Bulut’s men.
“[I] enjoyed my first training session with Fenerbahce. Focused on Monday,” Moses tweeted.
Enjoyed my first training session with @Fenerbahce— Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) January 26, 2019
Focussed on Monday 💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/K6bU7snado
The Yellow Canaries who finished as runners-up last season have found themselves in danger of relegation from the Turkish top-flight as they remain in the 16th spot, with 17 points from 18 games.
Moses will hope to help the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium outfit avoid the drop.