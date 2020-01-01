Chelsea left frustrated in moves for Chilwell & Rice as Leicester & West Ham refuse to sell

The Blues are keen on signing the England international duo although their rivals are not interested in letting go two of their top players

have been left frustrated in their attempts to sign Ben Chilwell and Declan Rice, with both and West Ham not interested in listening to offers for their star players.

Both deals look unviable at present, with the Foxes having quoted an unreachable upfront sum and Frank Lampard's side having been unsuccessful in attempts to negotiate a fee that would include instalments.

The 23-year-old was open to moving to Stamford Bridge and topped Lampard's shortlist of left-back targets having earned his spot as England's regular left-sided defender under Gareth Southgate.

Lampard felt that the full-back would fit in well in his squad, with Chilwell having a number of friends in the Blues' first-team.

However, Brendan Rodgers has no interest in letting one of his prized assets leave to a rival and Leicester do not need to sell, with Chilwell having four years left on his contract.

"There's no intention to sell Ben Chilwell and there's absolutely no need to sell," Rodgers said last week. "So the message is he's not for sale - it's as simple as that."

Chelsea may opt to move for star Nicolas Tagliafico instead, with Atletico Madrid concerned that their interest will be disrupted by the Premier League club.

The 27-year-old is valued at around the €26 million (£24m/$30m) mark, as he remains tied to a contract through to the summer of 2022.

Similarly, Lampard is a strong admirer of West Ham midfielder Rice, who has become the London club's most prized asset as they consider selling players to raise funds for further business.

The Hammers have survived relegation and want the 21-year-old, who has four years left on his deal with an option for an extra year, to continue working with David Moyes next season.

They will therefore look to sell other players to fund future business in the upcoming market and have refused Chelsea's initial advances, which included swap deals involving their wantaway stars.

West Ham will turn down any offers that include Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley, even though they are two players they have previously been interested in signing.

Elsewhere, Goal can confirm that Callum Hudson-Odoi remains committed to the club despite playing just 48 minutes since lockdown.

The 19-year-old has yet to reach his full match fitness following a rupture to his Achilles tendon last season and he saw illness and a minor injury disrupt his return after the coronavirus lockdown in the UK was lifted.

The form of Christian Pulisic and Willian means there have been few opportunities for the international in recent weeks, but he will continue to fight for his place having only just signed a new five-year contract at the beginning of the season.

Chelsea have already been very active in the transfer window, signing both Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech and forward Timo Werner for a combined fee of £84m ($105m).

sensation Kai Havertz is also on Lampard's list of targets, with the west Londoners remaining in talks for the highly-rated 21-year-old attacking midfielder.