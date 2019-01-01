Chelsea injury woes deepen as Emerson and Christensen limp off versus Liverpool

The Blues defenders were taken off in the first half at Stamford Bridge with their team already trailing by two goals

suffered a nightmare first half against as they conceded two goals and lost two defenders, Emerson and Andreas Christensen, to injury.

Emerson would only last 15 minutes, with the left-back suffering a muscle injury and limping off straight down the tunnel, with Marcos Alonso replacing him.

As the first half wound down Christensen would also have to go off, with the Dane caught by his team-mate Fikayo Tomori, who was sliding to block a shot from Mohamed Salah.

Kurt Zouma would be introduced in Christensen's place, with Chelsea down 2-0 after goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino.

