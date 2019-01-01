Chelsea in talks over Japan friendlies versus Barcelona and Kawasaki Frontale

The Blues are making pre-season plans in Asia as they aim to improve their schedule for the manager next season

are in talks to play two friendlies in this summer, with and Kawasaki Frontale options for the Blues to play against, Goal understands.

Manager Maurizio Sarri complained about the amount of travel this pre-season, with Chelsea heading to and then back to Europe to play friendlies in and Ireland.

The Blues are now looking to make life easier for their coach, whose recent defeat to Man City on penalties and win against have eased fears that he was soon to lose his job.

The Omiya Stadium in Saitama is one venue being discussed, which houses 15,500, as the Blues look to also include some commercial activities with one of their main sponsors, Yokohama Tyres.

The Blues are also looking at having a training camp in Europe, with camps in in several recent seasons proving popular among players.

Their plans come outside of the International Champions Cup, which they have taken part in over recent seasons, giving the club more power to dictate their own schedule.

An unorthodox end-of-season friendly has also been arranged with New Revolution, which has been described as a 'Game For Change', as the Roman Abramovich led ‘Say No To Antisemitism’ campaign produces a marquee event with the club.

The campaign won Community Project of the Year prize at the London Football Awards on Thursday.