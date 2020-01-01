Chelsea have shaken off rustiness after an age stuck in lockdown - Mount

The England international says the Blues are raring to go as they count down the days until Premier League football returns to the sporting calendar

Mason Mount says are raring to go for the resumption of Premier League football, with any rustiness shaken off after what felt like “an age” stuck in a coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The Blues are due to return to action on June 21 with a trip to relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

That contest will take place behind closed doors, but it will see Frank Lampard’s side return to a competitive arena for the first time since March 8.

More teams

Mount, who has seen training stepped up over recent weeks, is looking forward to getting back onto the pitch, with Chelsea ready to play their top-four challenge through to a finish.

The international midfielder told the club’s official website: “It’s very exciting.

“It’s something we’ve all been waiting for a long time, to get back playing when the time was right, so we are all excited.

“To get the games back is great and it’s something we all wanted if it was possible. We all love playing games and representing Chelsea in the Premier League and we are all looking forward to getting started again.

“It’s been a long time since we played and the two months we had away in lockdown certainly seemed like such an age! So it’s been great to be able to get back out on the pitch at Cobham and do what we love.

Article continues below

“I think I speak on behalf of all the boys when I say we had to ensure we stayed fit during the lockdown, ready for when we could go back to work. It was important to remain active and to be honest, I think most footballers find it difficult to stay too far away from a football. I know I’ve been kicking one around my house all the time!

“Training has been great, and the boys are looking sharp. I think at the start, having been away for so long, there was a little rustiness to shake off but we are back to normal now and raring to go again.”

Chelsea will be returning to action sat fourth in the Premier League, three points clear of a chasing pack headed by with nine games left to take in.