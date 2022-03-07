Chelsea midfielder & Germany international Melanie Leupolz announces pregnancy

Chelsea and Germany international Melanie Leupolz has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Leupolz initially left her homeland after six years at Bayern Munich to join Chelsea in the summer of 2020, committing to a three-year contract with the west London outfit.

The 27-year-old quickly established herself as a key member of the Blues' squad, but they will have to make do without her for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

What's been said?

Leupolz has informed the club and her team-mates of her pregnancy and will now reduce her workload and only participate in light training before she begins her maternity leave.

"This week, Chelsea Women’s midfielder Melanie Leupolz announced the happy news of her pregnancy to staff and team-mates at the club," an official statement on Chelsea's website reads.

"Leupolz, who has been with the club for two years, will continue to be supported by the club’s medical staff in the coming months as she continues light training. However, she will not feature in fixtures for the rest of the season as she prepares for her new arrival.

"We look forward to welcoming Melanie back following her maternity leave and we are excited to welcome a new addition to the Blues family."

Leupolz' Chelsea career so far

Leupolz racked up 34 appearances for Chelsea in her debut season in English football, scoring nine goals.

The former Bayern star also won her first title in the form of the Community Shield and helped the Blues reach the Champions League final, only to suffer a 4-0 defeat against Barcelona.

Leupolz has featured in seven WSL games for Chelsea so far this term but won't be available again until after her maternity leave is finished in 2023.

