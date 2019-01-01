Chelsea defender Baba to end Schalke loan early as La Liga clubs circle

The Blues left-back is set to return from his injury-hit loan spell with the Bundesliga giants and he could now be heading to Spain

Villarreal and Girona have spoken to Chelsea about signing Baba Rahman on loan as he is set to cut-short from his Schalke loan spell early, Goal understands.

Rahman spent more than a year out injured after tearing his cruciate ligament at the African Cup of Nations with Ghana; an injury which has had a sufficient impact on his 18-month loan spell at the Bundesliga club.

The 24-year-old is looking for a six-month loan deal to revitalise his career and is currently fit to play despite only appearing for 327 minutes this season.

Chelsea are keen to recall him but they are currently well-stocked in the left back position, with both Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri battling it out for a spot in Maurizio Sarri's defence.

Rahman was a £21.7m signing from Augsburg when he joined the Stamford Bridge club in August 2015, but he has yet to make the sufficient impact, having made only 23 total appearances for the Blues.

The defender is seen as an option to help Villarreal steer away from the Liga relegation zone, while Girona are outsiders for a Europa League spot.

Michy Batshuayi is also being touted around by Chelsea over a lack of game time at Valencia, having often found himself on the bench too often for the Spanish club.

Crystal Palace have rejected the chance to sign Batshuayi, who will target playing for as big of a club as possible, having made a big impact on loan with Borussia Dortmund last season.

The Belgium international scored nine goals in 14 appearances for the current Bundesliga leaders last season, but has only managed three in 18 matches for Valencia.

U.S. national team defender Matt Miazga will also look to end his loan deal at Nantes early in the January transfer window after a change of coach stunted his promising start at the Ligue 1 club.