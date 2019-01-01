Chelsea block Bakayoko's loan move to Monaco as deal is not good enough

The Blues want to offload the midfielder who remains a long way from the first team even under a new manager

Tiemoue Bakayoko is looking for an escape route from on loan once again but the Blues are dissatisfied with the offers put forward by .

The 25-year-old's entourage was in the principality on Tuesday to try to find a breakthrough but Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia will not accept the current proposals.

The Blues signed Bakayoko for £40 million ($49m) in 2017 from Monaco and are hoping to make most of their money back in any sale of the player.

had the option to buy Bakayoko for €35m (£32m/$39m) in their loan arrangement last season but decided against it after failing to qualify for the .

Monaco, who are also thought to be interested in midfielder Mario Lemina, are not keen on including a big redemption clause after Paris Saint-Germain were the latest club to decide against signing the once-capped France international.

PSG opted to sign 's Idrissa Gueye for £30m ($36m) instead and Bakayoko is now hopeful that he can return to his former club in .

Galatasaray were also keen on signing Bakayoko but the Turkish Super Lig was deemed not a good enough showcase for his talents.

Granovskaia has sanctioned loan moves for Davide Zappacosta to Roma and Danny Drinkwater to to try to showcase their value, thus increasing any future asking price.

Neither arrangement has an option to buy, but it is hoped that positive performances will raise interest in their loanees.

Chelsea are likely to allow Bakayoko to do the same eventually should no concrete proposal to sell him come along before the European transfer deadline on September 2, with his £120,000-a-week wages off-putting to certain clubs.

Blues manager Frank Lampard has spoken about the futures of both Bakayoko and Zappacosta, the latter of whom has arrived in Rome and is having his medical on Wednesday.

"Yes, it is similar with both players," Lampard said of Bakayoko and Zappacosta in a press conference last week.

"They obviously haven’t both started this season for us or had minutes. Both have shown great application and not been a problem. The decision will be what’s best for us as a club and them individually."

Article continues below

As reported by Goal in June, Reece James has been given the chance to deputise at right-back with Zappacosta set to depart. Lampard is a huge fan of the 19-year-old and he is just one of many youngsters set to get their chance at Stamford Bridge this season.

Meanwhile, Lampard deems Bakayoko as surplus to requirements with options such as N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Ross Barkley and Mason Mount at his disposal.

The Blues will also look to offload Lucas Piazon and Baba Rahman before the end of the European deadline next month.