Chelsea vs Arsenal & Liverpool vs Man Utd dates confirmed as Premier League announces fixture amendments for April
The Premier League has announced a series of fixture amendments for matches in April, including several key games featuring top clubs.
Chelsea's clash with Arsenal and Liverpool's battle with Manchester United are among the games impacted, with seven matches moved to accommodate live TV coverage and to accommodate rescheduled dates.
Some matches could still be altered depending on FA Cup and Champions League schedules, with several clubs still involved in both competitions.
Which games have been moved?
Liverpool's clash with Manchester United at Anfield has been moved to April 19, while Chelsea's match against Arsenal will take place the following evening while being broadcast on Sky Sports.
Arsenal's clash with Man Utd, a vital battle in the race for a Champions League spot, will now take place on April 23 at 12:30 local time.
The Merseyside derby, meanwhile, is set for April 24, although that could change if Liverpool reach the Champions League semi-finals.
However, the Premier League has yet to announce a rescheduled date for the north London derby, which was postponed in January due to a series of positive Covid-19 tests in the Arsenal squad.
Fixture list in full
Wednesday 6 April
19:30 Burnley v Everton
Saturday 16 April
12:30 Spurs v Brighton (BT Sport)
17:30 Aston Villa v Liverpool (Sky Sports)*
* Subject to FA Cup semi-final participation
Sunday 17 April
12:00 Leeds v Chelsea (Sky Sports)*
14:15 Newcastle v Leicester (Sky Sports)
16:30 Wolves v Man City (Sky Sports)*
* Subject to FA Cup semi-final participation
Tuesday 19 April
20:00 Liverpool v Man Utd (Sky Sports)
Wednesday 20 April
19:45 Chelsea v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
19:45 Everton v Leicester
19:45 Newcastle v Crystal Palace
20:00 Man City v Brighton
Thursday 21 April
19:45 Burnley v Southampton (Sky Sports)
Saturday 23 April
12:30 Arsenal v Man Utd (BT Sport)
17:30 Brentford v Spurs (Sky Sports)**
* Subject to other clubs' Champions League participation
Sunday 24 April
14:00 Brighton v Southampton
14:00 Burnley v Wolves
14:00 Chelsea v West Ham (Sky Sports)*
16:30 Liverpool v Everton (Sky Sports)*
* Subject to Champions League participation
Saturday 30 April
12:30 Newcastle v Liverpool (BT Sport)
17:30 Leeds v Man City (Sky Sports)
Sunday 1 May
14:00 Everton v Chelsea (Sky Sports)*
16:30 West Ham v Arsenal (Sky Sports)
* Subject to Champions League participation
Monday 2 May
20:00 Man Utd v Brentford (Sky Sports)*
* Subject to Champions League participation