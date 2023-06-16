Another forward for Chelsea?! Blues agree terms with Villarreal star Nicolas Jackson ahead of £29.8m move

Chelsea have agreed terms with Nicolas Jackson ahead of a €35 million (£29.8m/$38.3m) move to Stamford Bridge.

Jackson commits to Chelsea

Has €35m release clause in contract

Adds to Blues bloated forward ranks

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Blues look set to add another attacking player to their squad. According to David Ornstein, Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Jackson and they are in negotiations with Villarreal over a transfer fee. The 21 year old is understood to have a €35 million release clause in his contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jackson finished the 2022-23 season strongly, netting nine goals in his side's final eight La Liga matches. New Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino is understood to have been impressed by his performances and the pair are set to work together during the coming campaign.

More to follow...