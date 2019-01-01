Chawinga's effort not enough as Kvarnsvedens bow to IK Uppsala

The Malawi international's contribution could not save her side from a home defeat to their visitors on Saturday

Temwa Chawinga was on target but her effort failed to prevent Kvarnsvedens from suffering a 2-1 loss to IK Uppsala in Saturday's Elitettan game.

The Malawi international, who made Goal Africa's top five women performers for August 2019, crashed out of the Olympic qualifiers with the She-Flames after they bowed 5-3 to last week.

However, the 21-year-old was aiming to continue from where she stopped last week, with her 24th goal of the season in Kvarnsveden's 1-1 draw against Hammarby.

Unfortunately, her side started the contest on the back foot as they conceded twice from Cornelia Kapocs and Cassandra Korhonen's strikes before in the first half.

After the restart, Chawinga pulled one back in the 75th minute but saw her side suffered a home loss despite some late scoring attempts..

Chawinga, who featured for the duration along with 's Sarah Michael, has now scored 26 goals in 20 outings for Kvarnsvedens this season.

Despite the defeat, Fredrik Bengtsson's side remain in sixth with 28 points from 20 matches this season. They will hope for a bounce-back on their visit to 10th-placed Morön on September 14.