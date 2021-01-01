Charles Traore: Nantes aiming to stun Lyon to boost relegation fight

The Mali international has revealed his side will prepare well in order to secure victory over the Kids at La Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau

Charles Traore has revealed Nantes will do everything it takes to secure all three points when they take on Lyon in their Ligue 1 game on Sunday.

The Canaries are in the relegation zone following their recent unimpressive performances, including their back-to-back defeats to Nice and Rennes.

Traore explained Antoine Kombouare’s men will leave no stone unturned in their quest to avoid the drop from the French top-flight at the end of the season.

"Now we have to stop looking at others. We can only focus on ourselves in this fight. It's a great game that we are about to play,” Traore told the club website.

“We experienced this situation during our recent trip to Paris. It will take a Cup match as I like to say, We have to show desire at home in order to try to end this winless run at La Beaujoire.

"We know the size of OL, a team that is playing for the title this season. Now, nothing is impossible and it will be necessary to show great solidarity.

“We have to do twice as much effort together and personally, I believe in it. We will prepare well this week to do something big against this team.”

Traore has played 20 league games this season for Nantes, including featuring prominently in their defeat against Rennes last time out and has rued the loss.

"We knew it was a derby and we were keen to achieve a good result for the supporters, for us too. We needed that to gain confidence in the fight to maintain our league status,” he continued.

“Unfortunately we were unable to take points. We must correct what was not done well and try not to reproduce it, especially Sunday against Lyon at home.

“In the first half, we were really well in place. In the second half, we were less well at each position and we had to run more after the ball.

“The lines started to sag, Rennes then accelerated. When we had control of the ball, we did not know how to control it as needed. Despite everything, we had a few chances.

"But now, we have to stay positive, all of us together and get this support because no one is going to give it to us."

Besides Traore, Nantes have Kalifa Coulibaly, Cameroon’s Jean-Charles Castelletto and Nigeria international Moses Simon in their ranks.

The African players will hope to help Nantes return to winning ways against Lyon and boost their chances of continuing in the French top-flight.