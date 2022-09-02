Chaos in Turkey as bullets fired at Football Federation building that sees legendary player Altintop throw himself to floor

Gunshots were fired at the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) building in Istanbul amid an armed attack on Thursday night.

TFF building came under attack during meeting

Altintop and others took cover

Two suspects have been caught

WHAT HAPPENED? A board of directors meeting was taking place when bullets were fired. Interior minister Suleyman Soylu says there were 11 shots fired in total, five of which hit the building. The governing body confirmed in a statement that there were no injuries and that the perpetrators had been caught

WHAT THEY SAID: Turkey legend and TFF board member Hamit Altintop was present at the meeting when the attack took place and had to throw himself to the floor. He said: “As soon as we heard the gunshots, we threw ourselves to the ground. My peers on the board thought I was injured. We were lucky. I hope the attackers are found soon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Interior minister Soylu stated that there were two suspects involved and claimed that they were both "drunk". He added: "God protected us. The bullets passed very close to us."

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? As the TFF announced that the culprits had been caught, they are likely to face charges for the offence, with the governing body stating: "We have no doubt that the Turkish justice system will give those responsible for the incident the punishment they deserve."