How to watch the Champions League last 16 first legs on TV & live streams in UK, United States, Canada & Australia

Every TV channel and live stream for the first-leg matches of the Champions League last 16

football returns for 2020 with the first-leg matches of the last 16 kicking off in February - the games being staggered across the final weeks of the month.

Lionel Messi and make the trip to to face in the first leg of their tie, while their Clasico rivals take on Pep Guardiola's , who are still reeling from a UEFA ban.

Defending champions head to for a showdown with as Jurgen Klopp attempts to continue his incredible run of form in the competition.

Italian champions will meet , while take on in a re-run of the 2012 final.

host in the first leg and welcome to London, while tournament debutants are home to .

Goal has all the details about how to watch and live stream the games in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and .

Contents

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool (February 18)

UK TV channel & live stream

TV channel: BT Sport 2

Live stream: BT Sport Live

US TV channel & live stream

TV channel: TUDN, TNT, UniMas, Univision

Live stream: Univision NOW, WatchTNT, B/R Live, TUDN en vivo

Canada TV channel & live stream

Live stream: DAZN

Australia TV channel & live stream

TV channel: Optus Sport

Live stream: Optus Sport online / Optus Sport app

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG (February 18)

UK TV channel & live stream

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Live stream: BT Sport Live

US TV channel & live stream

TV channel: UniMas, Galavision

Live stream: Univision NOW, B/R Live

Canada TV channel & live stream

Live stream: DAZN

Australia TV channel & live stream

TV channel: Optus Sport

Live stream: Optus Sport online / Optus Sport app

Atalanta vs Valencia (February 19)

UK TV channel & live stream

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Live stream: BT Sport Live

US TV channel & live stream

TV channel: TUDN, TNT, UniMas, Galavision

Live stream: Univision NOW, WatchTNT, B/R Live, TUDN en vivo

Canada TV channel & live stream

Live stream: DAZN

Australia TV channel & live stream

TV channel: Optus Sport

Live stream: Optus Sport online / Optus Sport app

Tottenham vs RB Leipzig (February 19)

UK TV channel & live stream

TV channel: BT Sport 2

Live stream: BT Sport Live

US TV channel & live stream

TV channel: TUDN, TNT, UniMas, Univision

Live stream: Univision NOW, WatchTNT, B/R Live, TUDN en vivo

Canada TV channel & live stream

Live stream: DAZN

Australia TV channel & live stream

TV channel: Optus Sport

Live stream: Optus Sport online / Optus Sport app

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich (February 25)

UK TV channel & live stream

TV channel: BT Sport 2

Live stream: BT Sport Live

US TV channel & live stream

TV channel: TUDN, TNT

Live stream: WatchTNT, B/R Live, TUDN en vivo

Canada TV channel & live stream

Live stream: DAZN

Australia TV channel & live stream

TV channel: Optus Sport

Live stream: Optus Sport online / Optus Sport app

Napoli vs Barcelona (February 25)

UK TV channel & live stream

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Live stream: BT Sport Live

US TV channel & live stream

TV channel: UniMas

Live stream: Univision NOW, B/R Live

Canada TV channel & live stream

Live stream: DAZN

Australia TV channel & live stream

TV channel: Optus Sport

Live stream: Optus Sport online / Optus Sport app

Lyon vs Juventus (February 26)

UK TV channel & live stream

TV channel: BT Sport 3

Live stream: BT Sport Live

US TV channel & live stream

TV channel: UniMas

Live stream: Univision NOW, B/R Live

Canada TV channel & live stream

Live stream: DAZN

Australia TV channel & live stream

TV channel: Optus Sport

Live stream: Optus Sport online / Optus Sport app

Real Madrid vs Manchester City (February 26)

UK TV channel & live stream

TV channel: BT Sport 2

Live stream: BT Sport Live

US TV channel & live stream

TV channel: TUDN, TNT, Univision

Live stream: Univision NOW, WatchTNT, B/R Live, TUDN en vivo

Canada TV channel & live stream

Live stream: DAZN

Australia TV channel & live stream

TV channel: Optus Sport

Live stream: Optus Sport online / Optus Sport app

