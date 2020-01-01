Champions League & Europa League on UK & US TV: Which channels will knockout games be on?
Champions League and Europa League action will resume this month after both tournaments were suspended in March following the outbreak of the coronavirus.
After nearly four months of suspension, the knockout stages of both 2019-20 competitions will begin again imminently - though not without some substantial changes.
Goal has everything you need to know about how to watch this year's UCL and UEL matches on television, when the games will take place and more.
Explained: Champions League 2020 tournament
Contents
- Champions League round of 16
- Champions League quarter-finals
- Champions League semi-finals
- Champions League final
- Europa League round of 16
- Europa League quarter-finals
- Europa League semi-finals
- Europa League final
Champions League round of 16
Manchester City head into their round of 16 fixture against Real Madrid with a narrow 2-1 lead, while Juventus trail Lyon 1-0.
Chelsea will attempt to overturn a 3-0 deficit when they face off against Bayern Munich, and Barcelona and Napoli will battle it out following a 1-1 stalemate in the first leg.
|Date
|Game
|TV channel (UK/US)
|Kick-off time (BST/ET)
|Aug 7
|Man City vs Real Madrid
|BT Sport 1 / CBS Sports Network
|8pm / 3pm
|Aug 7
|Juventus vs Lyon
|BT Sport 2 / CBS Sports Network
|8pm / 3pm
|Aug 8
|Bayern Munich vs Chelsea
|BT Sport 1 / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
|Aug 8
|Barcelona vs Napoli
|BT Sport 2 / CBS Sports Network
|8pm / 3pm
Champions League quarter-finals
UEFA announced on June 17 that due to the spread of Covid-19, the remaining stages of the Champions League would change significantly, format-wise.
The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final stages will played in a single-leg format instead of the traditional two-legged format, beginning on August 12, 2020 to August 23, 2020.
Additionally, the games will no longer be played at each stadium's respective home venues. They will be played at neutral venues in Portugal: the Estadio da Luz and Estadio Jose Alvalade. All matches are set to be played behind closed doors.
|Date
|Game
|TV channel (UK/US)
|Kick-off time (BST/ET)
|Aug 12
|Atalanta vs PSG
|BT Sport 1 / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
|Aug 13
|RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid
|BT Sport 1 / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
|Aug 14
|Quarter-final 3
|BT Sport Extra / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
|Aug 15
|Quarter-final 4
|BT Sport Extra / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
Champions League semi-finals
Both semi-finals featuring the winners of the quarter-finals will take place at the Estadio da Luz and Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.
|Date
|Game
|TV channel (UK/US)
|Kick-off time (BST/ET)
|Aug 18
|Semi-final 1
|BT Sport 1 / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
|Aug 19
|Semi-final 2
|BT Sport Extra / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
Champions League final
The Champions League final will take place on August 23, 2020 at the Estadio da Luz.
The 2019-20 final was set to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, but the venue will now host the 2020-21 final instead.
|Date
|Game
|TV channel (UK/US)
|Kick-off time (BST/ET)
|Aug 23
|Final
|BT Sport Ultimate / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
Europa League round of 16
Only six of the eight first-leg matches of the Europa League round of 16 were played in March before the rest of the games were postponed due to the spread of Covid-19.
UEFA announced on June 17 that the remaining second-leg matches will be played from August 5-6, at the home team's stadium.
The two ties that had yet to play their first legs, however, will now be played in a single-leg format instead at neutral grounds in Germany.
Inter vs Getafe will be played at Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, while Sevilla vs Roma will be played at MSV-Arena in Duisburg.
|Date
|Game
|TV channel (UK/US)
|Kick-off time (BST/ET)
|Aug 5
|Copenhagen vs Istanbul Basaksehir
|BT Sport 3 / CBS All Access
|5:55pm / 12:55pm
|Aug 5
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg
|BT Sport 2 / CBS Sports Network
|5:55pm / 12:55pm
|Aug 5
|Inter vs Getafe
|BT Sport 2 / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
|Aug 5
|Man Utd vs LASK
|BT Sport 1 / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
|Aug 6
|Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers
|BT Sport 2 / CBS All Access
|5:55pm / 12:55pm
|Aug 6
|Sevilla vs Roma
|BT Sport 3 / CBS All Access
|5:55pm / 12:55pm
|Aug 6
|Basel vs Eintracht Frankfurt
|BT Sport ESPN / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
|Aug 6
|Wolves vs Olympiakos
|BT Sport 1 / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
Europa League quarter-finals
The Europa League quarter-finals will take place from August 10-11 2020 at neutral stadiums in Germany.
|Date
|Game
|TV channel (UK/US)
|Kick-off time (BST/ET)
|Aug 10
|Semi-final 1
|TBA / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
|Aug 10
|Semi-final 2
|TBA / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
|Aug 11
|Semi-final 3
|TBA / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
|Aug 11
|Semi-final 4
|TBA / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
Europa League semi-finals
The Europa League semi-finals will take place on August 16 & 17 2020, at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne and Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
|Date
|Game
|TV channel (UK/US)
|Kick-off time (BST/ET)
|Aug 16
|Semi-final 1
|BT Sport Extra / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
|Aug 17
|Semi-final 2
|BT Sport Extra / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm
Europa League final
The Europa League final will be played on August 23, 2020 at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.
|Date
|Game
|TV channel (UK/US)
|Kick-off time (BST/ET)
|Aug 21
|Final
|BT Sport Ultimate / CBS All Access
|8pm / 3pm