Champions League and Europa League finals postponed because of coronavirus pandemic

The showpiece finals were due to take place in May, but instead become the latest sporting events to be postponed because of the outbreak

UEFA has formally announced the postponements of the and finals because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Women's Champions League final has also been postponed.

The decision was widely expected given the scale of the pandemic, but was formally taken following a video conference chaired by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

No decision has yet been taken on alternative dates.

