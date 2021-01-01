Champions League 2021 final: When it is, venue, how to watch & will fans be allowed to attend?

The European heavyweights are continuing to battle it out for the top continental prize, and here's what you need to know about the final

The road to the 2020-21 Champions League final is hotting up, and as the semi-finals stage get closer and closer, attention will no doubt be turning towards the competition final.

Goal brings you all you need to know about when it is, as well as how to watch it live on television in the United Kingdom and United States.

When is the Champions League 2021 final?

The 2021 Champions League final will be played on Saturday May 19. The match will kick-off at 7pm BST (2pm ET).

Where is the Champions League 2021 final?

The 2021 Champions League final will be the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Ataturk Olympic Stadium was originally set to host the 2020 final, but due to restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, it was instead held at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal.

The stadium was the venue for the 2005 Champions League final between Liverpool and AC Milan, in which the Reds staged one of the most memorable Champions League final comebacks of all-time when they overcame a 3-0 deficit after half-time to ultimately win the game.

How to watch or stream Champions League 2021 final

In the UK, the final will be shown live on BT Sport.

In the U.S., the final will be shown live on CBS All Access, and TUDN Deportes.

Will fans be allowed to attend Champions League 2021 final?

UEFA have lifted their cap on fans attending stadiums, and have allowed supporters to travel to the Champions League final.

On October 1 2020, UEFA announced that they would only allow 30 per cent of spectators to attend games.

They have since reversed their decision, but now the responsibility will lie with the Turkish government on how many fans will be allowed to attend, and what supporters need to provide upon entry into the country – e.g. a negative Covid-19 test, or proof of vaccination.

The 2020 final contested between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern was contested behind closed doors to no fans in Lisbon.

