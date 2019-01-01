CFL 2019: Subha Ghosh stars as Mohun Bagan edge past NBP Rainbow 1-0

'Super sub' Subha Ghosh netted his second consecutive goal to seal vital three points for Mohun Bagan....

beat NBP Rainbow AC 1-0 in their eighth match of the Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2019 on Sunday at the Kalyani Stadium.

Substitute Subha Ghosh scored the only goal of the match in the 67th minute to seal a win for Mohun Bagan and keep them in the hunt for the CFL title.

Antonio Vicuna made three changes in the Mohun Bagan starting XI which lost 1-2 against Aryan club in midweek. Trinidad and Tobago international defender Daneil Cyrus made his Mohun Bagan debut replacing Fran Morante, Francisco Gonzalez replaced Salvador Perez and Britto PM replaced Surabuddin Mallick.

Joseba Beitia could have broken the deadlock as early as in the 5th minute of the match when Daneil Cyrus found the Spanish midfielder with a quality ball inside the box but Beitia failed to receive it properly.

VP Suhair squandered an easy chance in the 28th minute after receiving a cross from Britto inside the box but the Malayali striker failed to find the back of the net. Francisco Gonzalez forwarded a through ball for Britto on the right who in turn sent a cross inside the box but Suhair could not bury the chance.

Mohun Bagan maintained the lion’s share of possession in the first half but could not go past the Rainbow backline who defended in numbers.

The Green and Maroons continued to dominate proceedings in the second half but failed to penetrate in the attacking third due to some resilient defending by Rainbow.

Vicuna replaced Britto and brought in an additional striker in Subha Ghosh in the 57th minute and the substitution proved to be a masterstroke as the youngster scored the winning goal in the 67th minute from Joseba Beitia's corner.

Rainbow got quite a few opportunities to equalise but Debjit Majumder made sure that Mohun Bagan walked with full points from the clash.

Mohun Bagan climb up to the second position on the league table after today's win. Bagan are tied on points (14) with toppers Peerless SC but have played a match more than them.