Celtic & Rangers nicknames explained & meaning behind them

Why are Celtic known as the Bhoys? And why is Rangers' nickname the Teddy Bears? Goal brings you the answers

and can lay claim to being two of the most dominant clubs in world football, having controlled the Scottish domestic scene in a duopoly for virtually their whole existence.

’s two most popular clubs have gained a rivalry that few in world football can match, with their roots going deep and running strong.

One of the great traditions in football, of course, is the nickname, and over the years a few have become popularised for Glasgow’s biggest sides. Here are some of the most commonly used and why they have come into being.

The Bhoys

Celtic’s most commonly used nickname is the Bhoys, which dates back to the foundation of the club in the late 19th century. Formed by Brother Walfrid in an attempt to improve living conditions for those in Glasgow’s East End, primarily an area where the large Irish Catholic population lived, the club took the nickname to reflect its heritage. The extra ‘h’ in Bhoys imitates the spelling system in Gaelic, which often sees the letter follow a ‘b’. The first known use of the term dates back to a postcard from the early 20th century that pictures the Celtic side of the time and is labelled ‘The Bould Bhoys’.

The Hoops

Celtic have not always played in their now synonymous green and white Hoops, adopting the look only in 1903 after initially playing in all white then in green and white stripes. It is unimaginable now that they would turn out in anything but their traditional shirt, with the club refusing to put numbers on the back of their players until 1994 so as not to disfigure the hoops. Indeed, one of the most popular replica tops was the 1992-93 edition, which did not feature a sponsor and, therefore, had unblemished hoops. Given the club has such a love affair with the pattern, it is little surprise that one of their popular nicknames is derived from it.

The Gers

Like many of the best nicknames, Rangers’ most popular moniker comes from a simple shortening of their name. Ironically, fans often refer to the club as ‘Glasgow Rangers’, although the city in which they play has never formed part of their name officially.

The Teddy Bears

When Cockney rhyming slang became popular in the 1970s, the nickname of the Teddy Bears began to spread in popularity for Rangers. Said in a thick Glasgow accent, ‘Bears’ is pronounced ‘Berrs’ to rhyme with ‘Gers’, which is the simple explanation as to how the Ibrox club got their unusual name.

The Light Blues

Rangers have played in blue since they were formed in 1872 and the nickname simply refers to their traditional colours.