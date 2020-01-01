Cech included in Chelsea's Premier League squad as 'emergency cover' despite previously retiring

The 38-year-old has been training with the club in recent weeks and is now the fourth goalkeeper in the team's 25-man roster

have included Petr Cech in their 25-man Premier League squad as "emergency goalkeeper cover" despite his retirement in 2019.

The 38-year-old has been training with the Blues and is currently on the club's coaching staff as a player and technical and performance advisor.

Cech is the fourth goalkeeper on Chelsea's roster, joining Kepa Arrizabalaga, Edouard Mendy and Willy Caballero.

More teams

"Petr Cech has been included in the squad as emergency goalkeeper cover," a statement on Chelsea's website read.

"This is a precautionary step due to the unprecedented conditions currently caused by the Covid-19 crisis. He takes up a position as a non-contract player."

The former goalkeeper has been seen training with Chelsea in recent weeks, with head coach Frank Lampard saying earlier this month that the veteran shot-stopper was aiming to pass on his experience to the club's other goalkeepers.

"With restart, and now playing at a fragile time, having Petr train with the goalkeepers and bring that experience is a great thing. He’s training and keeping fit, which is healthy for him and the goalkeepers," Lampard said.

Article continues below

"It’s something which is really positive for the goalkeepers as a whole, and Petr enjoys doing it, so why not give back and give that experience to the goalkeepers.

"We are a tight-knit family here at Chelsea. It’s important we promote that a lot. We are trying to make sure the group is together. Why would you not tap into having the best goalkeeper in the world, which he was for a long time, to pass on that knowledge?"

More to follow...