Ceballos still hopeful of Real Madrid 'dream' despite Arsenal stay

The midfielder still hopes that he can return to La Liga to establish himself as a regular with Los Blancos following his stay with the Gunners

’s Dani Ceballos insists that his “dream” remains alive despite spending the season away from Santiago Bernabeu on loan in North London.

The international joined the Gunners on a campaign-long deal this summer after struggling for regular minutes under Zinedine Zidane in .

The midfielder was a regular fixture under Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, but has not often been held in regular favour by the Frenchman in either of his tenures in charge of Los Blancos.

Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium, Ceballos has impressed under Unai Emery, with the 23-year-old revealing he is enjoying his game right now as he eyes a spot in Spain’s squad for .

However, the former Betis man also added that he has no plans for a permanent swap, adding that he still hopes to figure in Madrid’s future.

"When I don't play, I don't enjoy myself," he told Radio Marca. "These two years [at Real Madrid] I've learned a lot from the club, but now I'm enjoying it [football].

"I knew it was an important year, the coach has doubts and he who doesn't play doesn't go [to Euro 2020], so it was a good time to go on loan.

"With [Arsenal coach Unai] Emery's confidence I may have many chances to be in the Euros squad.

"I never thought about going permanently. My goal is to succeed at Real Madrid. I will fight to fulfil my dream."

Ceballos pointed to the success of Martin Odegaard, another Madrid loanee, who has impressed with , as proof that a sabbatical may only improve his game.

"You're seeing that maybe it wasn't the year to play for Real Madrid," he added. "It has been a very successful decision [for Odegaard], he has a lot of room for improvement.

"From now to the next few years, he will be a very important player for Real Madrid."

Euro 2020 is not the only international tournament Ceballos hopes of featuring in over the next year too, indicating he hopes to compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"It's something that I may not play in my life again," he noted. "I would put my dream on the table to the club.

"I have spoken with people from the [Royal Spanish Football] Federation who know that I would like to go, I would be delighted. I want to go to the Olympics and to the Euros.

"There are two tournaments that demand a lot of responsibility. I don't care if I don't have a holiday. I'm 23 years old and I'll rest when I'm older."