Casillas reports for Porto pre-season two months after heart attack

Speculation continues around the future of the veteran goalkeeper, but he attended the first day of Porto's pre-season on Monday

Iker Casillas reported for pre-season duty for on Monday just two months on from a heart attack, although his future remains unclear.

The 38-year-old suffered a myocardial infarction in training on May 1 and underwent emergency surgery before returning home five days later.

The former captain was pictured arriving at Porto's training ground on Monday as the Primeira Liga side began preparations for 2019-20.

The great posted a tweet of his arrival, saying: "Back to work. Day one."

Porto's players are expected to undergo routine medical tests before the full pre-season training programme gets underway.

Casillas' future is still uncertain, although he insisted last month there was no truth to rumours he has already decided to retire and assume a role on Porto's board of directors.

The Spanish shot-stopper has spent the last four years of his career in , winning one Primeira Liga title.

His illustrious 16-year spell at Santiago Bernabeu came to an end in 2015, with Keylor Navas taking up the number one jersey for the Blancos after his departure.

Casillas won 19 trophies with Madrid in total, including five titles and three European Cups.

At an international level, he also shone for Spain, winning two European Championships and the World Cup, while also earning a record-breaking 167 caps.

Porto kick off their pre-season campaign with a fixture against English outfit on July 16, before facing three days later.