Carnell: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender named New York Red Bulls interim head coach

The Johannesburg-born mentor has been promoted by the Metro as they look to qualify for the play-offs

South African coach Bradley Carnell has temporarily taken charge of Major League Soccer ( ) club .

The 43-year-old tactician has been serving as the assistant coach under American mentor Chris Armas since March 2017.

However, Armas was dismissed by the Red Bulls on Friday due to poor results with the team having won only one of their last six league matches.

The club nicknamed the Metro also announced an interim head coach would be named in due course having parted ways with CJ Brown, who was serving as Armas' second assistant.

The Metro have since revealed Carnell will serve as the caretaker coach.

"Bradley Carnell has been named interim head coach by the New York Red Bulls."

"Carnell, a former South African international, was named as an assistant coach on March 28, 2017," a club statement read.

Red Bulls also disclosed the former Bafana Bafana international will be in charge of the team when they host on Sunday morning.

"Carnell's first match as interim head coach will be on Sunday, September 6 [Monday, September 7 at 01h00 SA Time] against the Philadelphia Union at Red Bull Arena," another statement read.

Carnell previously served as an assistant coach at and in the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The retired left-back coached the University of Johannesburg men's team in the Varsity Football League.

Carnell will be hoping to improve Red Bulls' results and guide them to the 2020 MLS Play-offs.

The Metro are currently placed eighth on the Eastern Conference standings having registered three wins, two draws and four defeats from nine matches.