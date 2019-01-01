Cardiff record signing Sala feared on board missing plane over English Channel

The disappearance of a light aircraft off Alderney in the Channel Islands has sparked "genuine concern" for those travelling from Nantes

There are “genuine concerns” for the wellbeing of Cardiff City’s record signing Emiliano Sala following the disappearance of a plane he is believed to have been travelling on.

A light aircraft which is understood to have departed Nantes for Wales vanished from the radar off Alderney in the Channel Islands on Monday evening.

The BBC reports that there were two passengers on board, but they lost contact with air traffic control near Casquets lighthouse – around eight miles north-west of Alderney.

It is feared that Argentine striker Sala, who completed a £15 million ($19m) move to Cardiff on Saturday having netted 12 Ligue 1 goals already this season, is among those to have gone missing.

BBC Wales says there is “genuine concern” at Cardiff City for Sala, with the Bluebirds “seeking clarification” over the whereabouts of the 28-year-old.

A coastguard rescue helicopter and the RNLI joined the hunt for the missing plane on Monday, despite the disappearance occurring outside of the UK search and rescue area.

A statement released by Guernsey Police read: “A search and rescue operation is currently underway off the north of Alderney after a light aircraft disappeared from radar several hours ago.

“Two helicopters alongside the Guernsey and Alderney lifeboats are searching for it.”

The initial search was terminated at 2am GMT, with all rescue assets stood down amid strengthening winds and poor visibility.

The search was resumed once conditions improved.

A further update from Guernsey Police on Tuesday morning read: “Searching for the light aircraft PA 46 Malibu resumed at 8am this morning.

“No trace has currently been found. It was en route from Nantes, France to Cardiff, Wales with two people.”

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard added: “HM Coastguard are currently assisting Guernsey Coastguard with a search for a light aircraft off Alderney in the Channel Islands.

“HM Coastguard helicopters from Solent and Newquay have been helping to search overnight with nothing found.”

Having seen a switch to Cardiff confirmed over the weekend, Sala had taken to social media to say his goodbyes to those in Nantes.

Cardiff City's chief executive Ken Choo had said of the deal: "I'm sure all Cardiff City fans will join me in that and we can look forward to seeing our record signing in a Bluebirds shirt."