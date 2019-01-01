Cameroon's Onguene helps CSKA Moscow to maiden Russian league title

The Indomitable Lionesses star contributed hugely in her side's first-ever top-flight league title success in Russia

's Gabrielle Onguene helped to clinch their maiden Russian Women's Premier League title following Sunday's 4-0 triumph over Torpedo.

Being knocked out of the Russian Women's Cup by Zvezda Perm a week ago, Mikzim Zinovyev's ladies were hoping to confirm their league triumph at Kupol Stadium, which they did it in style.

Yulia Myasnikova scored in the 29th minute of the contest to give the visitors a 1-0 lead against the relegation troubled hosts at half-time.

After the restart, Nadezhda Smirnova scored twice in quick succession inside four minutes of the second half to increase the tally for Zinovyev's ladies.

Three minutes from full-time, substitute Ekaterina Sochneva, who replaced Margarita Chernomyrdin in the 69th minute scored to ensure the visitors' victory and crushed the hosts' survival hopes.

The victory means CSKA are without a league defeat in 17 games, winning 15 and only drawing twice to claim the league diadem with a game to spare with a nine-point lead at the top of the table.

Cameroon's Ongene, who was in action for 77 minutes before being replaced by Valerie Bizenkova, has four goals to her name in 12 outings this season for the newly crowned champions.

The maiden title triumph earns CSKA the sole ticket to represent in the Uefa Women's next season.

They will hope to wrap up their campaign on a high with a trip to face Ryazan at Spartak Stadium for the final match of the season.