Cameroon's Nchout fires a warning to DR Congo with Valerenga goal

The 26-year-old found the back of the net for the fifth game in a row as they secured maximum points in Bekkestua

international Ajara Nchout scored for Valerenga in their 3-1 triumph over Stabaek in a Norwegian Toppserien game on Saturday.

The forward, who had hit double-figures with her strike in Valerenga's 3-1 win over Trondheims-Orn last week, did not relent on her fine form as she starred in her side's sixth consecutive win.

At Nadderud Stadium, Natasha Dowie fired the Monica Knudsen's side ahead a minute before the half time break.

Two minutes after the restart, the Indomitable Lionesses star scored her sixth goal in five consecutive matches before Dowie grabbed her second of the game to seal the visitors' triumph.

Nchout, who featured for 90 minutes before she was replaced by Celin Bizet Ildhusoy, has now scored 11 goals in 17 games for Valerenga this season.

After Saturday's win, the 26-year-old is expected to fly out of Norway to join her Indomitable Lionesses teammates ahead of their Olympic qualifying doubleheader with DR Congo next month.

The victory leaves Valerenga with 38 points from 17 games and three behind leaders Lillestrom, who got a game in hand.

With three games left to play, Valerenga will hope to seal their spot for next season when they face Roa after the international break on October 12.