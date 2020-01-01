Camavinga open to new Rennes deal despite Madrid and Juventus links

The teenage France midfielder has attracted the attention of some of Europe's biggest clubs thanks to his exploits in Ligue 1

Eduardo Camavinga appears willing to sign a contract extension at despite reported interest from European heavyweights and .

Juve are said to be keen to rival Madrid for the signature of the 18-year-old international, who is under contract at Roazhon Park until the end of the 2021-22 season.

However, Camavinga, who has made over 50 appearances for Rennes since making his debut in December 2018 at the age of 16 and earned three France caps, claimed not to be interested in securing a big move at this stage of his career.

"It's not something that comes into my head, that I think about constantly," Camavinga explained to reporters on Wednesday when asked about his future.

"I see and I hear [the talk]. These are things that give me pleasure. I'm at Rennes and other clubs, that's not for now. We'll see.

"I have two years left on my contract and we'll have time to talk. There will be talks. To prolong my stay at the club that formed me would make me happy.

"Obviously, the big clubs are a dream. After that I could not name one in particular."

Injury kept Camavinga out of contention for France's latest batch of international matches, but the past week has still seen him achieve the significant milestone of getting his driving licence.

"For the moment, my parents don't let me drive too much," he said. "I'm waiting to have my own car. We'll see if they let me."

Camavinga has made eight appearances in all competitions for Rennes this season to date, scoring one goal.

Rennes currently sit in third in , six points shy of leaders ; while the French club will also be out for their first win of the season next Tuesday when they host .

His sparkling form has also pushed the teenager into contention for France, becoming Les Bleus' youngest international debutant since 1914 when he came off the bench against in September's clash.