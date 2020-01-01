Call of Duty: Warzone | Coalition vs Allegiance | "Mara - Morgan" vs "SYD - Renard"

Who should make it into the "Coalition VS Allegiance" ultimate team?

Call of Duty: Warzone has quickly become one of the top-played games in the weeks since its release, with over 60 million players to date.

This free-to-play title features dynamic and frantic battle royale and Plunder gameplay with up to 150 players on the largest Call of Duty battleground ever.

On June 11, the season four of Warzone went live, and it brought an array of new content and changes. A new season also means a brand new battle pass with a bunch of items to earn and equip. The Season 4 battle pass has new operators, new weapons and blueprint, customization items, and a lot more.

More teams

Download Call Of Duty: Warzone

The game features two main factions of the Operators: the Coalition and the Allegiance. Both factions include a variety of Operators to choose from. The Coalition is a multinational alliance that consists of operators from SAS, Warcom and Demon Dogs, while the Allegiance is made up of the remnants of the Russian Forces in Urzikstan, foreign mercenaries and rogue NATO soldiers.

And while the Operators are getting famous among the gamers, Goal.com has teamed up with Call of Duty to make the "Coalition vs Allegiance" ultimate team. The concept consists on choosing 11 characters from both the Coalition and Allegiance who are featuring in Warzone.

We'll then analyze the specific traits of each character and potential Footballers who fit the mould and resemble well with the character. The audience will be involved by voting for their favorite Operator-Footballer combo to make it feature in the Ultimate team.

For our new poll, we are going to be looking at Mara from the Coalition faction and SYD from the Allegiance one.

Mara - Alex Morgan : Morgan is a forward whose game is built on speed and direct play. The USWNT star's flair and pace, along with her dribbling ability, make her a consistent goal threat. Mara is also a speedy operator. She relies on a her vast experience and knowledge of the battlefield to always make the right move and her shooting accuracy makes her lethal in the field.



SYD - Renard : Not only is Wendie Renard widely considered to be the world's leading central defenders, she poses a formidable threat to the opponents' goal with her aerial presence, particularly from set pieces. SYD, like Renard, is known for her toughness and an unwillingness to take unnecessary risks while attacking. She likes to have a clear plan in place before entering the battlefield.

Article continues below

Who should feature is the Coalition vs Allegiance utlimate team? vote below