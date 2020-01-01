Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final draw: Enyimba face Horoya, Al-Masry land RS Berkane

The People’s Elephant must navigate their way past the Guineans in their push for a maiden Confederation Cup triumph

’s expedition for a first Caf Confederation Cup title will continue with a two-legged tie against Horoya in the quarter-finals, while Al-Masry take on RS Berkane.

This was revealed during the draw ceremony for the last eight which took place on Wednesday evening at the Hilton Pyramids Golf Hotel.

And the result saw the Nigerians square up against the Guineans who finished as Group B winners without losing any of their six games in a zone that boasts Djoliba and Bidest Wits.

In other pairings, surprise package Al Nasr of Libya will be involved in another heavyweight tie, as they face Moroccan giants Hassania Agadir who topped Group D.

Zambian giants Zanaco beat DC Motemba Potembe to the ticket for the quarter-final, and they would be hoping to continue with their fairytale against ’s Pyramid who qualified from Group A alongside Enugu .

Fatai Osho’s men host the Guineans in the first leg on March 1, 2020 before travelling to Conakry seven days later for the game billed for Stade du 28 Septembre.

Should they win over two legs, they will face either Zanaco or Pyramids for a place in the final.