Caf Confederation Cup: Niger Tornadoes going for war in Conakry - Aliko

The veteran goalkeeper tells Goal the Ikon Allah Boys will be focused in their approach on Friday

Niger Tornadoes captain Aliko Mustapha believes his team will come out victorious in Friday’s second leg Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round away tie to Santoba in Conakry.

Aliko insists Santoba were lucky to snatch the 2-1 win in the first leg and he assured Tornadoes will go for broke in Friday’s reverse fixture.

“I don't want to say much about what happened in the first leg again, we lost and we are not happy with that kind of result,” the Tornadoes captain told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“But if you watched the game, like in the second half, I only touched the ball twice, so it showed that we were the ones dominating the game but we were just unlucky

“Right now, all our focus is on the second leg, from the first leg we know that Santoba are not better than us, if I were to rate my teammates on how they performed in the first leg, I will give them nine out of ten but we were unlucky.”

Ahead of Friday’s must-win tie in Conakry, Tornadoes were involved in two friendly games in Lagos, but the results do not inspire confidence.

Bala Abubakar’s men lost 2-1 to National League (NNL) side 36 Lions before drawing 2-2 with MFM on Monday, but Aliko suggests the main match will be different from the tune-up games.

“These are just friendly games, most of the players including me are very cautious so we don’t get injured before the trip to Conakry, everyone wants to play there so, we are only using these games to keep in shape,” Aliko continued.

“We are going for war in Conakry, but these are just friendly game so don’t judge us by that."

If they progress against Santoba, Tornadoes would take on Ivorian club San Pedro, who were given a bye in the preliminary round.