Caf Confederation Cup: Gor Mahia FC paired against Egyptian giants Zamalek

In the draw conducted on Monday, the Kenyan champions will visit Algeria, Angola and Egypt to face their respective rivals

Gor Mahia has been pooled alongside Egyptian side Zamalek FC in the group stages of the Caf Confederation Cup draw conducted on Monday.

K’Ogalo qualified for the latter stage after eliminating New Star of Cameroon 2-1 on aggregate. Zamalek, who have won eight champions league crowns as well as one Confederations Cup - formerly Caf Cup Winners Cup, eliminated Tunisian side Ittihad Tanger to seal their place in the next rounds.

Other teams in Group D are NA Hussein from Algeria and Petro Atletico of Angola. Last season, Gor Mahia was paired with Tanzanian side Yanga SC, USM Algiers of Algeria and Rayon Sports of Rwanda where two wins, two draws and two defeats sent the team crushing out.

Gor Mahia under coach Hassan Oktay, will host five-time African champions Zamalek in their opening group game on February 3, before visiting Angolan side Petro Atletico in their second match on February 13.

The third round will see K'Ogalo welcome home Algerian outfit Hussein Dey on February 24 and then travel to the North African country to play the side in the return leg on March 3.

The Kenyan champions will face an away trip to Zamalek on March 10, before the final round on March 17 against Petro Atletico of Angola. The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarters, whose draw will be held on March 20.

Group A: Hassania Agadir, Otoho d'Oyo, RS Berkane, Raja CA; Group B: Etoile Sahel, Enugu Rangers, Salitas FC, CS Sfaxien; Group C: ZESCO United, Al Hilal Omdurman, Asante Kotoko SC, Nkana FC; Group D: Gor Mahia FC, NA Hussein Dey, Petro Atletico and Zamalek SC.