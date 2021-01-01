Caf Champions League: Simba SC’s Bocco named best player after Kaizer Chiefs double

The towering Taifa Stars forward has been recognised by the African body after his display against the Amakhosi at Mkapa

Simba SC striker John Bocco has been named the best player of the week in Caf Champions League quarter-final matches played last weekend.

The towering striker was drafted back into the team to face Kaizer Chiefs after missing the quarter-final first leg clash away in South Africa where they lost 4-0 and was tasked with overturning the result.

The 31-year-old did not disappoint as he almost drew level on aggregate for the Msimbazi giants at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium notching his first goal in the 24th minute, then added a second in the 56th minute and Chiefs were left on the edge in the 86th minute when Clatous Chama made it 3-0.

Thereafter, Simba experienced a number of missed chances, as Bocco and speedy winger Luis Miquissone came close to making it 4-0. The best chance came with two minutes left to the final whistle when the Taifa Stars striker rattled the crossbar with a glancing header but Amakhosi held on to qualify with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Best Player of the Week?

Caf has confirmed Bocco as the best player of the week after his two goals earned him enough votes to bag the award.

🦁 @Johnbocco19 🔥@SimbaSCTanzania captain scored 2 goals vs. Kaizer Chiefs earning him enough votes to bag the #TotalCAFCL player of the week award! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/OgkTeSPgnV — Total CAFSC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) May 25, 2021

The African body has taken to their social media pages to congratulate the player by posting a video of him scoring the two goals and stating: “Simba striker scored two goals against Kaizer [Chiefs] earning him enough votes to bag the player of the week award.”

🇹🇳 Farouk Ben Mustapha - (@ESTunis1919)

🇿🇦 Mosa Lebusa - (@Masandawana)

🇹🇿 John Bocco - (@SimbaSCTanzania)

🇲🇦 Walid El Karti - (@WACofficiel)



Vote for your #TotalCAFCL player of the week. 👇 — Total CAFSC 🏆 (@CAFCLCC) May 24, 2021

During the voting exercise, Bocco beat three players to the award namely Farouk Ben Mustapha of Esperance Tunis, Mosa Lebusa of South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns, and Walid El Karti of Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

Caf Team of the Week?

Earlier on Monday, Simba dominated the Champions League Team of the Week with five players being recognised following their display against the Soweto giants with defender Shomari Kapombe leading the way alongside, assistant captain Mohamed Hussein, Bocco, Chama, and Miquissone.

Kapombe was given the right-back position after playing his part in helping custodian Aishi Manula keep a clean sheet while Sundowns centre-back Mosa Lubusa, who scored in the 1-1 draw against the Red Devils, was also named in the team alongside Yasser Ibrahim who, coincidentally, scored for the Egyptian side.

Simba assistant captain Hussein completes the back four after his excellent display against Amakhosi while in the midfield, Wydad Casablanca midfielder Walid El Karti - scored the only goal as his team defeated 10-man MC Alger by a solitary goal – was also included.

Esperance de Tunis midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane was in a good form as the Tunisian side beat CR Belouizdad 2-0 at home. The 21-year-old was also on target for the North Africans and he also made the team.

Article continues below

Caf Team of the week, formation 4-4-2



Goalkeeper: Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs - South Africa)

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC - Tanzania), Mosa Lubusa (Kaizer Chiefs - South Africa), Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly - Egypt), Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC - Tanzania).

Midfielders: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance - Tunisia), Walid El Karti (Wydad Casablanca - Morocco), Clatous Chama (Simba SC - Tanzania), Luis Miquissone (Simba SC - Tanzania).

Strikers: John Bocco (Simba SC - Tanzania), Mauricio Affonso (Mamelodi Sundowns - South Africa).