Caf Champions League: Al Ahly will beat Kaizer Chiefs if 'lucky charm' Motsepe attends final - Mosimane

Coach Pitso Mosimane has claimed his Al Ahly side will win the Champions League against Kaizer Chiefs if Caf president Patrice Motsepe attends the July 17 final in Morocco.

Motsepe and Mosimane worked at Mamelodi Sundowns for eight years, where they won various trophies, including the 2016 Champions League, and the coach has said the football administrator is his lucky charm.

Motsepe, the lucky charm

"The president of the Confederation of African Football, Patrice Motsepe, my former boss, is my lucky charm," Mosimane told BBC.

"When he came to Zamalek-Al Ahly [last year], we won. When he came to the [Club] World Cup, we won bronze. And, when he came to Qatar last month, he handed us the African Super Cup. So he must just keep consistent and keep coming!"

The former Bafana Bafana head coach also explained why he has mixed emotions ahead of the final: "I'm playing against my home country, so I'm conflicted," he added.

"Yes, I am patriotic, but I must look after my family first. I must look after the people who pay my salary and allow [me to pay for] my children to go to school, so I have an obligation.

"When I'm here, I'm wearing two hats - a South African hat, but also an Egyptian hat. The Egyptian one comes first at this point in time, but when I'm back in South Africa it will be South African."

"I grew up as a Chiefs fan. My uncles both played for Chiefs and Pirates, but during that time Chiefs were a bit more dominant. I never thought Chiefs would be in the final, I must tell the honest truth."

Mosimane also said he feels sorry for Gavin Hunt - now at Chippa United - after he was sacked by Amakhosi despite helping them make strides in the continental competition.

"They didn't have a good season and whenever they were playing in the African Champions League, they were lying 12th," stated the experienced tactician.

"As a coach, I feel sorry for him. I mean, why don't you let the guy finish the final?"

Al Ahly could win their 10 Champions League trophy and the South African has confirmed his desire to be part of that history.

"Al Ahly need the tenth one - everybody's speaking about 'Al aashir', which is 'the tenth' in Arabic," continued Mosimane.

"I want to be part of history, to have contributed to the tenth star of Al Ahly, so this is very important for us and very important for me, my family and the 70 million people who support Al Ahly."

The final will be held at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca.

