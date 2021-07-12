Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs vs Al Ahly will be cracker of a final – Aduda

The former K’Ogalo official believes the Red Devils will not find it easy against Amakhosi in the final on July 17

Omondi Aduda believes whoever is tactically the best-prepared team will carry the day when Kaizer Chiefs take on Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League final on Saturday, July 17.

The Red Devils will be seeking to win a second straight title against Amakhosi, who are taking part in their first final when they clash at Stade Mohamed V in Morocco.

According to the former official of FKF Premier League side Gor Mahia, fans should anticipate a cracker of a final because both teams are capable of winning the trophy, although they play with different styles.

What has been said?

“It is going to be a tough game, one considering that Al Ahly are the defending champions they would wish to retain the trophy and they have big players who have played in the stage before and have determination and experience which if they use well, they can trouble Kaizer Chiefs,” Aduda told Goal.

“But Chiefs are also determined, they know how to play in a final and especially knockout stage, you remember how they eliminated Simba SC in the quarters, and also Wydada Casablanca in the semis, and they don’t have much time to play passing football, all they want is to wait and do counter-attacking football, and if they get one goal, the game is done.

“For Chiefs, if they play as they did against Simba at home and Wydad away, it can really help them to win the trophy considering that even against Wydad, it was not a pushover, it is one of the greatest Arab clubs and they were top of their game, but Chiefs’ game plan overpowered them.

“It is a cracker of a final, and the coach who will help his team to settle quickly into the game and read the game well and urge his players to take their chances, they will emerge the winners.”

Aduda on Chiefs or Al Ahly?

Asked on where he will put his money between the South African and Egyptian giants, Aduda, said: “The best-prepared team and the best coach tactically, will carry the day, it is a match between two teams that will give a lot of direction on the standards expected at the Champions League level.

“Tactically speaking, it will be South African coaches meeting at the final, so lets us see what comes out of the game.”

Chiefs held Wydad to a 0-0 draw at home in the second leg of their semi-final to go through 1-0 on aggregate while record nine-time winners Al Ahly advanced after a 4-0 aggregate win against Tunisia's Esperance, winning the first leg 1-0 in Tunis and finishing the job in Cairo 3-0.