Caf Champions League: Kaizer Chiefs deserve to be in the final - Parker

Amakhosi will be playing the defending champions hoping to defy the odds and win their maiden title

Kaizer Chiefs captain Bernard Parker believes they deserve to be in the Caf Champions League final where they will play Al Ahly.

The Soweto heavyweights made it to the final after defeating Wydad Casablanca in the semis while the Red Devils advanced after getting past Esperance de Tunis.

This is the first time Amakhosi are playing in the final and the veteran forward has revealed everyone is excited and happy to make it to the last two.

'We have worked hard to be here'

"This is every player's dream. You play football, you strive and you work hard to play at that level in such a competition," Parker told the media ahead of the Saturday game.

"It is every player's dream to be in such a situation and we have found ourselves in it. You know as a team, we have worked very hard to come this far; we started together, supported one another... we deserve to be in the final.

"From the players' perspective everyone is happy, everyone is excited and everyone is looking forward to this match. We cannot wait for the kick-off."

How will Stuart Baxter's availability on the bench help?

The 35-year-old forward has welcomed the availability of coach Baxter in the technical area after he secured his working permit. He has also commented on the team at large and the spirit within the squad.

"Having a coach nearer to us is a plus. Everyone is clear on their roles and it is up to us to go and execute," Parker continued.

"We have such a good mix of players in terms of experience and age. The youngsters are happy and excited to be part of the team. We have a good spirit in terms of interactions and everyone is free to ask questions. Everyone performs and we want to perform again with the coach on the bench which is extra motivation."

Why is the match important for Amakhosi?

The last time the South African heavyweights played in a continental final was in 2002 when they played Al Ahly in the Caf Super Cup where the latter won 4-1. It was months after winning the 2001 African Cup Winners' Cup.

Article continues below

"After so many years we find ourselves in [the continental final] every player is aware of what has been going on in the team," Parker added.

"It is a moment now where we are in a position to make history. We want to write history and with the club turning 51 years old this year, it is a good way to turn the year by making history. We are well prepared and all we are doing is waiting for the starting whistle.

"We are stronger now than we have been before in the competition. With the backing of the technical team and strength within the team, we have what it takes to go all the way and win."