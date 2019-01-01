Caf Champions League: Esperance confirmed as champions by Court of Arbitration for Sport

The Confederation of African Football wanted a replay of the final, but the decision has been dismissed by the international quasi-judicial body

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed Esperance as winners of 2019 Caf .

An Emergency Executive Committee had ordered to have a replay of the second-leg final clash between the Tunisian outfit and .

Players of Esperance were ordered to return their medals and trophy for the rematch at a neutral venue on a yet to be determined date – a verdict that did not go well with the Tunisians.

After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, Esperance took the lead inside Stade Olympique de Rades after 41 minutes through Mohamed Belaili.

However, the game came to a shameful end after the Moroccans walked off the pitch following referee Bakary Gassama's refusal to review Walid El Karti's disallowed strike for Wydad in the 58th minute.

With Wydad failing to continue the game after more than two hours despite the intervention of Caf president Ahmad Ahmad, the Tunisians were crowned as champions.

FT: Esperance 1-0 Wydad (2-1 aggr.)



Esperance are Caf Champions League winners for the fourth time in their history after Wydad refused to continue play. #CCLFinal pic.twitter.com/T5J13D9IA2 — Goal (@GoalcomNigeria) June 1, 2019

After few weeks, Caf decided the game be replayed with Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed took to social media to air his grievances.

اثر مهزلة الكاف :#تحية لقواتنا الامنية مثال يحتذى به

في العالم ومن يشكك في امن تونس يتحمل مسؤوليته #تحية لجمهور الترجي علي انضباطه في المباراة الأخيرة #لن نسلم في حق الترجي وفي حق اي جمعية تونسية#التوانسة يد وحدة — Youssef Chahed (@YoCh_Official) June 5, 2019

“After the Caf farce: salutation to our army and police, who have been a good example for all the world, and whoever is talking about this should take responsibility for it," he wrote.

"Salutation to fans, they were great at the last game.

"We will not give up on ES Tunis' rights or any Tunisian foundation rights.”

The matter was then referred to the CAS who ruled Esperance are the rightful champions of Africa.