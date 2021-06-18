Caf Champions League: 5,000 fans allowed to attend semi-final showdowns

The host teams approached the continent's football authority with the request for fans attendance which has been accepted for Saturday's matches

Caf has permitted 5,000 fans to attend the two Caf Champions League semi-final first-leg games on Saturday.

Esperance welcome defending champions Al Ahly to the Stade Olympique de Rades while Wydad Casablanca host Kaizer Chiefs at the Mohammed V Stadium in another intriguing fixture.

Caf disclosed on Friday that the host teams - Esperance and Wydad - requested fans' presence in their stadiums for the first-leg clashes, and it was accepted after consultations with government and health authorities in Tunisia and Morocco.

Prior to Saturday's games, continental games involving clubs and countries in Africa have been behind closed doors or opened to a limited audience in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"Caf has approved the attendance of 5000 supporters for the matches Esperance (Tunisia) v Al Ahly (Egypt), and Wydad (Morocco) v Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa), TotalEnergies Caf Champions League semi-final first leg, scheduled on Saturday 19 June 2021," the statement read on Caf's website.

"Esperance faces Al Ahly at Stade Olympique De Rades, Tunis, while Wydad receives Kaizer Chiefs at Complexe Mohamed V Stadium, Casablanca.

"This is after receiving an application from the host member and approvals from governmental and health authorities in Tunisia and Morocco.

"Caf has stressed that all medical precautions should be followed at all times in respect to Caf Covid-19 health protocols."

After dumping out Algeria's CR Belouizdad in the quarter-finals in a penalty shoot-out after a 2-2 aggregate score, Esperance will be focused on stopping Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who have won the Champions League for a record nine times.

The Red Devils stopped Mamelodi Sundowns with a 3-1 aggregate win, which started with a 2-0 victory in the first leg.

Elsewhere in Casablanca, Wydad - who grabbed a late goal to send MC Alger packing with 2-1 aggregate win in May - will aim to go beyond the semi-final this year when they battle Kaizer Chiefs.

They suffered a 5-1 loss to Al Ahly at this stage last year.

Chiefs, on the other hand, advanced into the Champions League last-four for the first time in their history after they defeated Simba SC 4-3 on aggregate.

The second-leg fixtures are scheduled for the following week (June 26) and it is unknown yet if fans will be granted access to the games.