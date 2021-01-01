Busquets fears Barcelona's La Liga title fight is over after slip-up against Levante

Ronald Koeman's team twice surrendered the lead to draw 3-3, leaving them in danger of falling further behind their rivals

Sergio Busquets believes Barcelona's chances of winning La Liga are all but over after they drew 3-3 with Levante on Tuesday.

The Catalan side had a two-goal lead in the first half through Lionel Messi and Pedri, but the hosts pulled themselves level when Gonzalo Melero and Jose Luis Morales struck before the hour mark.

Although Ousmane Dembele restored Barca's advantage, Sergio Leon sealed a draw for Levante with a goal in the 83rd minute. The result leaves Ronald Koeman's team a point behind leaders Atletico Madrid and one above Real Madrid - both of whom have a game in hand.

What has been said?

Although Barca still have two games left to play this season, Busquets believes the title may be out of reach because of their latest slip-up.

"The league is practically sentenced against us," he said to Movistar.

"There are few options left, it will depend on what our rivals do, but there are very few points left," he added.

"It was our fault. In recent games we have dropped a lot of points to be able to fight for La Liga.

"We leave with bad feelings because we had a difficult time. We wanted to put pressure on but it was not to be.

"We started the game well. We got an advantage, but it has been what has happened for a large part of the season, with some mistakes, they scored easy goals."

How is the title race shaping up?

Atletico can move further ahead of Barca on Wednesday when they host Real Sociedad in the Spanish capital.

Real will then have the chance to overtake Koeman's side when they visit Granada on Thursday.

Barca will then face Celta Vigo on Sunday in their penultimate game of the season while Atletico play Osasuna and Real take on Athletic Club.

The following week, Barcelona will end the campaign with a match against Eibar, Diego Simeone's team will travel to Real Valladolid and Real will meet Villarreal.

