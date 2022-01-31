Watch: Burnley announce £12m Weghorst transfer with Jurassic Park-inspired video

Burnley have completed the signing of Dutch striker Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg, with the 29-year-old forward being welcomed to Turf Moor in a Jurassic Park-inspired video.

The Clarets have invested £12 million ($16m) in the towering Netherlands international and handed him a three-and-a-half-year contract.

He has been acquired to plug the gap created by Chris Wood’s sale to Newcastle, with Sean Dyche and Co hoping to see a big-money addition terrorise opposition defences.

Taking inspiration from a Hollywood blockbuster released back in 1993, which re-introduced Tyrannosaurus Rex and Velociraptors to the world, Burnley have introduced their latest signing in style.

What has been said?

Burnley boss Dyche told the club’s official website of getting Weghorst on board: “Wout is a player that our scouts have been strong on for some time and we feel that he can add to all that we do at Burnley Football Club.

“His signing is a continued show of the club’s and team’s development. We wish Wout well as he earns the right to push our group forwards.”

Clarets chairman Alan Pace added on a player who hit 70 goals through 144 appearances at Wolfsburg: “I’d like to wish Wout a very warm welcome to Burnley Football Club.

“We’re absolutely delighted to have brought in a great talent with a fantastic goalscoring pedigree in Germany. I look forward to him joining up with Sean and the team.

“January is a famously difficult window, as we all know. I am however delighted that a lot of hard work by everyone involved has paid off.”

Burnley, who sit bottom of the Premier League table and are four points from safety, will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a crunch clash with fellow strugglers Watford.

