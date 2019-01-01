Buriram president wishes Diogo well, praises professionalism

Newin Chidchob released a statement thanking Diogo for his services to Buriram United and revealed that a move it was 12 months in the making.

The Buriram president finally opened up about the transfer out of Brazilian Diogo Luis Santo from his team to Johor Darul Ta'zim FC. The charismatic Newin who is also the owner of the club went on to reveal that the move was not a sudden decision that caught the club out.

Despite losing arguably the most prolific player in front of goal for the past couple of seasons, Newin sees the loss of Diogo as an opportunity for his club to go into the next phase of their evolution.

With a healthy transfer fee gained from the move, Newin and his club officials can work towards finding Diogo's replacement to maintain their challenge in the Thai League 1 as well as the AFC Champions League in 2019.

"Diogo came to me since the beginning of 2018 even before the season began saying “after this season(2018) ends if any good opportunities arise I would like to take them into consideration”

"We must give credit to Diogo’s decision to inform us at that time to provide the club with 1 year to prepare for his absence. This just goes to show how much of a professional sportsman he is.

"Through out the whole of the 2018 season both of us knew that regardless of the outcome this was to be the last season that we would get to work together.

"However this did not affect Diogo’s performance as we all saw. Diogo continued to be fully dedicated to the team and his responsibilities as a Buriram United player. At the same time we as a club also continued to take care of Diogo and his family as one of our own.

"After the season had ended Diogo informed us that he had received a good offer from a club in Malaysia and that he intended to take up the opportunity for the stability of his family," said Newin in his statement.

It would be churlish to understate the impact Diogo had on the Newin's team, having helped Buriram to three league titles in the four seasons that he was there. Finding a replacement would is equal if not better than Diogo, and can produce the goals immediately will not be easy.

Judging by the way Diogo is still thought of back at his old club, JDT have found themselves a very good player on and off the field.

