Bundesliga could return in May with 'draconian' measures, says virologist

Players would have to be kept under constant observation if play is to resume soon while fans are unlikely to see live action in grounds before 2021

A virologist has suggested that there is hope of completing the season, but it will mean completing matches behind closed doors and keeping the players under exceptionally close observation.

currently finds itself in the midst of a lockdown as it is gripped by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has infected nearly 100,000 people in the country, killing 1,446.

While it has not been as severely affected as other Europe’s other large nations – at least in terms of deaths – the country continues to take the threat very seriously.

However, there remains hope of completing the top-flight season, which sees , , and in the midst of a thrilling scrap to claim the Bundesliga title.

Speaking to Aktuellen Sportstudio des ZDF, Alexander Kekule, director of the Intitute for Medical Microbiology at the University Medical Centre Halle / Saale explained: “Everything is possible. You have to think about how you can sure that the Bundesliga players are able to play.

“You would have to extend the lockdown for them. They would have to continue living privately under special security conditions. The whole team would have to go into a special quarantine. In addition, they would have to be retested before each game.

“From a purely virological point of view, the problem could therefore be solved, but only if you create a kind of special bubble for the football players.”

Furthermore, he said that supporters may have seen their last live football for the calendar year, suggesting crowds should not be permitted into stadia until 2021.

“I wouldn’t plan anything with fans this season,” he said. “I would be pessimistic. It doesn’t look like something that we can seriously consider.”

German football has been under lockdown for close to a month, with the last action arriving on Sunday, March 8.

None of the major leagues around the world have yet announced when they might be able to begin play once more, with the Premier League having confirmed on Friday that there is no chance of the season starting once more at the beginning of May, with the date play will resume under “constant review”.