Buffon explains 'natural' decision to rejoin Juve from PSG & says he has no plans to retire yet

The Italian goalkeeper insists that he enjoyed his time at Parc des Princes, but admits he still felt tied to the Bianconeri after leaving Turin

Gianluigi Buffon says it was a "natural" decision for him to return to after just one full season at , due to the fact he was unable to cut the "umbilical cord" following his Allianz Stadium exit in the summer of 2018.

At the age of 40, Buffon called time on a 17-year spell with Juve and moved to Parc des Princes on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

The former number one left Turin on a high having played a key role in yet another triumph, and embarked on a new challenge in with Thomas Tuchel's PSG.

Buffon racked up 25 appearances across all competitions for the champions in total, and helped them retain their domestic crown, but he was lured back to Juve at the end of last season.

The World Cup winner retraced his footsteps knowing that he would have to play second fiddle to Wojciech Szczesny in between the sticks, describing the move as the "happiest day" of his life.

He has now explained why he rejoined Juve, admitting that while he needed some time away from the Allianz Stadium to "detoxify", he remained bound to the club on an emotional level.

“The return to Juve was natural. In the end, I had a wonderful year in Paris and I must say that I needed it to detoxify myself," Buffon told Juventus' TV channel.

“However it’s clear that the contact with Juve was always there, with the President, with Fabio Paratici, and old friends. I played a season abroad without cutting the umbilical cord.

“I don’t know what will happen next year, it is true that two years ago I practically retired and then what happened, happened.

When asked why he continues to dodge retirement having turned the ripe old age of 42 in January, Buffon responded: "Because I feel fine, and I want to respect the dreams I had when I was a small boy.

“At that age, I would’ve been thrilled had they told me that I would become a Serie C goalkeeper.”

The legendary Italian shot-stopper went on to reveal that he started supporting Juve as a youngster when Giovanni Trapattoni was in charge, having been enamoured by his fellow countryman's electrifying character.

“Do you want a revelation? Which I have never said as I didn’t want to look the part of a company man? As a child, up to the age of seven, I was a Juventus fan,” Buffon added.

“But I fell in love with Giovanni Trapattoni and when he went to [in 1986], I hesitated because my love for his character was such that I then supported Inter.

“Then I started to cheer for Pescara, Como, Avellino, Campobasso, and then from 12 years old, I started supporting .

“This makes it clear how important figures are beyond the team. Trapattoni electrified me.”