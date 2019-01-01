Bruma move inspired by Romario & Ronaldo as PSV hint at imminent exit for Lozano

The Portugal international has completed a switch to Eredivisie side PSV from RB Leipzig, with questions now being asked of a Mexican's future

have secured the signing of Bruma from , perhaps casting Hirving Lozano's future at the Eredivisie club into further doubt.

Lozano - who netted 21 goals in all competitions last season - looks set to leave PSV, with reportedly leading the chase for the forward.

And in what could well be a move pre-empting Lozano's departure, PSV have brought in international Bruma from club Leipzig.

Bruma failed to cement a place in the Leipzig first team and the 24-year-old, who came through the ranks at CP before joining , has signed a five-year contract at Philips Stadium.

“Bruma has won seven caps for Portugal," said PSV head coach Mark van Bommel, on the club's official website.

"He has got amazing qualities and fits neatly into our style of play.

"Bruma is only 24 but brings good experience. He has featured in several foreign top leagues and knows what it takes to perform on the international stage.

"We have an extra option with him and that is a good thing, also considering the interest in our players."

Director of football John de Jong added: “We have boosted our attacking options with the signing of Bruma.

“He has specific qualities and the PSV fans will be over the moon to see the new signing at work.”

Bruma, meanwhile, was delighted to have completed a switch to the and is looking to emulate Brazilian greats Romario and Ronaldo, who both made their names at PSV.

"PSV had wanted me for a while and that interest has always pleased me, because Romario and Ronaldo have played here," he said.

"I have viewed many images of them both. It feels good to be here now. I hope to take the next step in my development here and to get back into the national team through this route."