Bruce 'desperate' for Serie A-linked Longstaff to sign 'fantastic deal'

The young Newcastle United midfielder rejected an offer from the Premier League club, and his manager is keen for him to agree renewed terms

manager Steve Bruce says he is still hopeful that midfielder Matty Longstaff will sign a new deal at St. James' Park, saying the club's offer to the academy product is "fantastic".

The 20-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season and he is the subject of widespread interest from clubs across Europe, with Serie A side Udinese having already made him an offer.

Bruce, however, thinks Newcastle can get the home-grown talent to agree renewed terms on Tyneside, and says the club have made a strong offer to the central midfielder.

More teams

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Newcastle's Premier League clash with on Sunday, Bruce said: "There’s been a lot of talk about Matty Longstaff – we hope that we can resolve something.

"There’s still dialogue between the respective parties, so we hope. We genuinely want him to stay, the football side of the club want him to stay, and the club want him to stay.

"We’ve made him a really good offer, the kid, so let’s hope we can get it over the line."

Longstaff will not feature for the Magpies this weekend because of a thigh injury.

Bruce said of the midfielder, whose older brother Sean is also part of the Newcastle first-team squad: "I’ve had a couple of conversations with him since we’ve been back and purely from a football point of view, we’re all desperate for him to stay.

"He’s a young lad, a Newcastle fan who lives in North Shields and he’s had a remarkable rise very, very quickly.

Article continues below

"We have offered him a fantastic deal, in my opinion. We hope that he accepts it and we’ll carry on that way until the next few weeks and see where it takes us."

Longstaff, 19, burst onto the scene in October last year when he scored the winner on his Premier League debut against at St James’ Park.

The teenager raced onto Jetro Willems' pass and sent a crisp, composed finish beyond David de Gea to become the youngest player to score on their Premier League debut for Newcastle.