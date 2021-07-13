The motor racing star was the victim of a mugging following England's showpiece defeat to Italy at the weekend

British F1 driver Lando Norris has been left "shaken" after being mugged and seeing his watch stolen during chaotic scenes at Wembley for the Euro 2020 final.

Norris was one of a whole host of sporting figures and celebrities in attendance at Sunday's showpiece, which was contested between England and Italy.

Large groups of ticketless supporters also tried to gain entry, and the motor racing star was caught up in the mayhem following the final whistle.

What happened?

It has been reported that Norris had his £40,000 watch stolen en route to his McLaren sports car just outside Wembley.

The British motor racing team have now revealed that a police investigation is under way and, although their driver was left unhurt, he is still suffering from shock after the incident.

"McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken," McLaren's official statement reads.

"Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend.

"As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further."

Chaos reigns at Wembley

The Metropolitan Police made 83 arrests during and following the European Championship final, with it reported that 53 of those came at Wembley Stadium.

Officers were forced to deal with a number of public order offences, actual bodily harm, drunk and disorderly behaviour, and criminal damage incidents as supporters clashed with gameday staff after breaching security cordons before kick-off.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor has said of the ugly scenes: "Throughout the course of the Euros tournament, the vast majority of people have watched the matches responsibly and safely, and enjoyed the build-up to last night’s final.

“However, the unacceptable scenes we saw yesterday were a small number of people intent on using the football as an excuse to behave appallingly towards other members of the public and officers."

Who won the final?

The off-field events served to detract from a compelling final which saw England take a second-minute lead through a Luke Shaw half-volley before Leonardo Bonucci tucked home an equaliser midway through the second half.

The match went to extra time, but neither side could find a winner in the additional 30-minute period, with penalties needed to decide the destination of the major international trophy.

Italy ended up coming out on top 3-2 in the shootout thanks to successful efforts from Domenico Berardi, Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi, securing their second Euros title at the expense of the Three Lions, whose 55-year wait for silverware continues to drag on.

