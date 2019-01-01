Brighton’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh returns form injury

The 25-year-old forward has announced he is fit and ready to feature in Iran’s upcoming games in the AFC Asian Cup. The tournament is being played throughout January in the United Arab Emirates. Iran have won their first two group games and face Iraq in Dubai tonight.

Jahanbakhsh hasn’t featured in a game for Brighton or Iran since his injury in November.

When speaking to AFC.com the Iranian said “Thankfully, my condition is great, and I’ve trained with the team in the past couple of days. I have no problem to play this game [against Iraq], and I am ready. It’s up to the staff to decide whether they want to use me or not”.

Iraq knocked Iran out of the 2015 Asia Cup tournament in Australia on penalties and Jahanbakhsh has revenge in mind.

His club side Brighton & Hove Albion currently sit 13th in the Premier League and have Manchester United away next followed by Fulham with a FA cup game against West Brom sandwiched inbetween.

