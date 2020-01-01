Brighton manager Potter wary of Eze, Ayew and Zaha threats ahead of Crystal Palace clash

The Seagulls boss has praised the qualities of the African stars and advised his side ahead of their meeting with the Eagles

and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter is not unaware of the damage Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha can cause his side.

The Seagulls will take on Roy Hodgson’s men at Selhurst Park in Sunday’s Premier League game as they aim to halt their three-game losing run.

Palace have secured two wins in the 2020-21 campaign, including their shock victory over in September.

The Eagles recently secured the signature of Anglo-Nigerian, Eze, from Queen Parks in their quest to strengthen the team.

The 21-year-old, who bagged 14 league goals for last season, has shown glimpses of his abilities since his arrival at Selhurst Park.

international Ayew has also been in fine form for the Eagles along with forward Zaha, who has registered three goals in four Premier League games in this campaign.

Potter has lauded the potential of the African stars and urged his side to be battle-ready for Palace when they meet on Sunday.

"I think they have started quite well," Potter told reporters. "They had a really impressive result away at Manchester United. I thought they were a little bit unfortunate at .

"You can see their qualities. They have made a signing, [Eberechi] Eze from QPR. I think he gives them another dimension.

"They have still got their organisation that Roy brings but they have still got their attacking threats with the likes of [Wilfried] Zaha, Jordan [Ayew]; [Andros] Townsend has started well.

"They are a strong, experienced Premier League team. We only picked up a point in the two games we played against them last season so we know the quality they have.

"Clearly have been able to score and be effective with their chances and if you are not clear with your attacking and defending they have got the quality of players to cause your problems so we have to make sure we understand that."