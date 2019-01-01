Brescia given suspended partial stadium closure following abuse of Pjanic

The midfielder suffered racism while playing for against the newly-promoted side this month, with the home club sanctioned

Brescia have been hit with a partial stadium closure following racial abuse aimed at ' Miralem Pjanic, although the punishment is suspended.

The midfielder hit the winning goal in a 2-1 victory for the champions on Tuesday but was reportedly subjected to chants of "zingaro", which in English translates as "gypsy".

-Herzegovina international Pjanic subsequently condemned "demented racists" in a post on Instagram about the incident.

Serie A disciplinary chiefs stated in a bulletin on Friday that Brescia's 'Curva Nord' section of their stadium would be closed for one home game; however, it added that the punishment has been suspended for a period of 12 months.

Earlier this season, avoided punishment from the league after striker Romelu Lukaku was racially abused.

Lukaku was subjected to monkey chants, yet it was ruled by the sporting justice panel of the Italian FA that there was too much shouting and whistling to identify the "discriminatory" nature.

Former Juventus striker Moise Kean also suffered the same abuse at Cagliari last season, before joining this summer.

The recent Serie A game between and was also suspended for a short period after racist insults were aimed at Viola defender Dalbert.

this week banned a fan for life after sending Juan Jesus racist messages via social media.

"Are you really serious about tackling racism in Italian football, @SerieA? It's time for zero tolerance," Roma posted on Twitter on Friday.

The Lega Serie A account replied, suggesting Roma had been slow off the mark themselves in one respect, stating: "Dear @ASRomaEN, we're all on the same side. Together, we're building the Serie A TIM team against racism: we've been eagerly awaiting the name of your ambassador for three weeks!"

Juventus trail early league leaders Inter by two points as they seek to retain their domestic title despite what appears to be a serious challenge from Antonio Conte's side.

The Bianconeri host 2013 in their next league outing, before a meeting with side .