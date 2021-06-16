Premier League

Brentford Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

The Bees are something of an intriguing side and fans will want to see them hit the ground running in England's top tier

Brentford, having secured promotion to England's top tier for the first time in 74 years, kick off their Premier League campaign against Arsenal.

That will doubtless be a tricky one, but dates against Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Brighton and Wolves should present opportunities for points before they host Anfield giants Liverpool.

Interestingly, there aren't many back-to-back clashes that look immediately like lost causes, but two matches against Man City in just under a month and a half – along with a trip to Liverpool – at the turn of the year could have a bearing on their overall season.

Having finished third in the Championship and making the leap via the play-offs, the Bees' inclusion in the 2021-22 season is not without intrigue.

Ivan Toney, the club's top scorer (33 in all competitions), is attracting admiring glances from plenty of clubs, but Brentford insist he will not be sold in the summer.

Even so, the club have an admirable recent record of signing quality players, replacing the likes of 2019-20 stars Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins with minimal issues.

Brentford Premier League 2021-22 fixtures

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal
21/08/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford
28/08/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Brentford
11/09/2021 15:00 Brentford v Brighton
18/09/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brentford
25/09/2021 15:00 Brentford v Liverpool
02/10/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Brentford
16/10/2021 15:00 Brentford v Chelsea
23/10/2021 15:00 Brentford v Leicester City
30/10/2021 15:00 Burnley v Brentford
06/11/2021 15:00 Brentford v Norwich City
20/11/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Brentford
27/11/2021 15:00 Brentford v Everton
01/12/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
04/12/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Brentford
11/12/2021 15:00 Brentford v Watford
14/12/2021 19:45 Brentford v Manchester United
18/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brentford
26/12/2021 15:00 Brighton v Brentford
28/12/2021 15:00 Brentford v Manchester City
01/01/2022 15:00 Brentford v Aston Villa
15/01/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Brentford
22/01/2022 15:00 Brentford v Wolverhampton
09/02/2022 20:00 Manchester City v Brentford
12/02/2022 15:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace
19/02/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford
26/02/2022 15:00 Brentford v Newcastle United
05/03/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Brentford
12/03/2022 15:00 Brentford v Burnley
19/03/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Brentford
02/04/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Brentford
09/04/2022 15:00 Brentford vWest Ham United
16/04/2022 15:00 Watford v Brentford
23/04/2022 15:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
30/04/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Brentford
07/05/2022 15:00 Brentford v Southampton
15/05/2022 15:00 Everton v Brentford
22/05/2022 16:00 Brentford v Leeds United